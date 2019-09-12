Wanted: Police hunting down ‘private investigator’ linked to serial robbery

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a woman they’ve described as a ‘serial criminal’.

The woman, identified as Jane Wawira Mugo, and who claims to be a private investigator and CEO of Trimo Security Limited, is wanted for various criminal offences among them robbery with violence, impersonation, abduction and threatening to kill.

ALLEGATIONS

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI said the suspect had previously been arraigned in court for various offences but the cases were withdrawn, with a fresh warrant of arrest now being issued against her this week.

She is accused that on August 15, this year, while at New Muthaiga Estate, she drew a pistol and threatened to kill a man on allegations that he was spying for a relative of the Director in a Company where she was the private investigator.

The woman, who describes herself as Kenya’s Sherlock Holmes who smells her suspects from a distance, and leaves no stone unturned even if pursuit means crossing the borders, was in 2015 accused and charged with detaining a man for hours after forcing him to pay her Sh440,000.

In the same year, she was also accused of impersonating a public servant, when she stormed the office of the victim’s lawyer and introduced herself as a police officer, searched the house and created disturbance.

The DCI also said the same year, the suspect abducted a Nairobi businessman and locked him up in her office at Baba Ndogo and forced him to pay Sh400,000.

ABDUCTION

She was charged with abduction, impersonation and creating disturbance. All cases were withdrawn under Sect. 204 of Penal Code, according to the DCI.

On December 12, 2016, her employees, identified as Isaac Ndirangu, Noreen Malala and Michael Gita, are alleged to have robbed a man of Sh90,000 which he had withdrawn from a bank.

The suspects introduced themselves as police officers and were carrying a radio phone, handcuffs and a pistol. They were charged with robbery.

The woman has been ordered to surrender to the nearest police station even as the police continue to search for her.

Her company profile states that she was a police officer for eight years who once commanded the dreaded Anti-rape Unit of the police code-named Scorpion.

Police have since said that she was not either a serving or ex-policeman and has never been a member of the specialized police unit.