Police hunt for Twitter user over threats of clashes in 2022 polls





Police have launched a man hunt for a Twitter user who threatened ethnic clashes should his preferred presidential contender miss out on the top seat in the 2022 general election.

The user threatened a repeat of the bloodbath witnessed in the country in the wake of the 2007 general elections. The tweet has since gone viral

In a response on Wednesday, police said they are aware of tweet and have launched investigation in collaboration with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIS) .

Our attention has been drawn to some Tweets supposedly issued by a named individual issuing threats to ingnite inter-ethinc clashes akin to what occured in 2007/8 in parts of the country. 1/2 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 10, 2019

Let it be known to all that we are taking these threats as a serious matter, and that we are working with the NCIC with a view to dealing with the persons involved in accordance with the law. 2/2 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 10, 2019

In 2007, Kenya faced one of its worst political crisis after former President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner of the presidential elections held on December 27, 2007.

Supporters of Kibaki’s opponent, Raila Odinga, alleged electrical manipulation with an after math that left more than 1,100 dead.