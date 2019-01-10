What's Hot

Police hunt for Twitter user over threats of clashes in 2022 polls

January 10, 2019 9:30 am
Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police have launched a man hunt for a Twitter user who threatened ethnic clashes should his preferred presidential contender miss out on the top seat in the 2022 general election.

The user threatened a repeat of the bloodbath witnessed in the country in the wake of the 2007 general elections. The tweet has since gone viral

In a response on Wednesday, police said they are aware of tweet and have launched investigation in collaboration with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIS) .

In 2007, Kenya faced one of its worst political crisis after former President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner of the presidential elections held on December 27, 2007.

Supporters of Kibaki’s opponent, Raila Odinga, alleged electrical manipulation with an after math that left more than 1,100 dead.

