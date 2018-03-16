Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala addresses a crowd in Kitale Town after the court upheld the election of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi on March 01, 2018. He is wearing the clothes he reportedly picked from the boutique. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police in Kitale are looking for Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala over failure to pay Sh20, 000 for a suit he took at a boutique in the town about three weeks ago.

The boutique’s operator claims Senator Malala walked into the premise on March 1 and took a blue stripped Men Quest suit valued at Sh17,000 and a pink John Paul shirt valued at Sh3, 000 on credit.

The operator, Peter Ongaki, claims the Senator had promised to pay for the two items after attending a ruling on the election petition against Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

Senator Malala is said to have changed into the new suit at the boutique and left behind his khaki trouser and a dotted green shirt.

In a report to police, Mr Ongaki claims the Senator was at a hotel near the boutique when he walked in hurriedly and picked the suit, shirt and a tie (which was offered as a discount).

“He then said that he will pay after attending a petition case that was filed against the Saboti MP. He also left behind his own clothes at the boutique and up to now he has not made payment,” he told Nairobi News moments after recording a statement at Kitale police station.

The OB number 16/16/3/2018.

He said he has CCTV to prove his claim.

“All I want is that he pays the money he owes me and nothing more,” he told Nairobi News.

He said several efforts to reach the Senator have been futile. He now wants the police help to him recover the money since his employer is on his neck.

Trans Nzoia West OCPD Jackson Mwenga said police will summon the Senator will and ask him to pay.

“We will summon him and if he refuses to pay we will charge him for obtaining property in false pretence. There are no free things”, he said.

He added that there is no exception in matters of law and that the law provides charges for any person who has contravened the law.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus