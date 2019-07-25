Police hunt for motorist who fled with traffic cop’s cap after fight – VIDEO

Police are looking for a daring motorist who was caught in a video fighting with a uniformed officer inside his vehicle.

The viral video was recorded near Nairobi Montessori Preparatory School in Karen, Nairobi.

The driver of the private car registration number KCT 730Q is seen engaged in a fight with the traffic police officer who is seated in the passenger’s seat. Onlookers later approached and opened the passenger’s door, which is when the driver pushed the officer out and drove off.

The officer left the vehicle without his official cap.

Police now say they are looking for the driver who managed to drive away as the officer briefly held onto the passenger’s door.

FLEEING

Confirming the incident, Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso said the motorist had earlier on been involved in an accident around Lavington on Thursday morning before fleeing from the scene.

“This motorist was involved in an accident but instead of stopping he drove away forcing boda boda riders to follow him. A few went ahead to inform the officer who was controlling the morning traffic jam along Ngong road,” said Mutiso.

“The officer stopped him and asked him to accompany him to Karen police station to record a statement but instead of following the officer’s instruction he started resisting and pushing the officer out of his car,” Mutiso added.

He said the officer sustained injuries from a metal bar that the driver used to clobber him.

In 2018 aTuk-tuk operator was recorded beating up two police officers in Nakuru. According to the driver he was defending himself after the cops allegedly smashed his side mirror as the stopped him on the road.