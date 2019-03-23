Police hunt for Fourth Year Jkuat student who stabbed girlfriend





Police in Juja, Kiambu County have launched a manhunt for a Fourth Year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) who stabbed his girlfriend.

Mr Simon Angwenyi is reported to have stabbed Christine Ndunge Peter with two knives on the abdomen on Saturday morning.

Ms Ndunge was later rushed to the Thika Level 5 Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Mr Angwenyi escaped after committing the crime.

Police have said “efforts to trace the suspect are in progress.”