Police hunt for ‘Congolese men’ linked to attack on Senator, Sonko’s daughter

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for two Congolese men they believe played a role in the attack of a Senator and Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter outside a nightclub on Madaraka Day.

Police are also investigating a security company that was in charge of security of the building where Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Sonko were attacked.

The two Congolese suspects have been identified as Mr Innocent Mazuri and another suspect only identified as Mr Makambo.

“We are looking for the two individuals who are still at large. I am sure we shall get hold of them,” said a detective who spoke in confidence.

DENIED LINKS

The owner of Coalition Security Services Mr Stephen Maindi Ngetich on Friday morning denied that the attackers worked for his company.

Nairobi News has established that two suspects linked to the attack, Mr Mwambu Firukha Mohammed and Mr David Kombo Lucas, were on different days this week arraigned in court.

Mr Kombo was released on a Sh20,000 bond. He is said to have been arraigned in court without the knowledge of Kasarani police boss Mr Peter Kimani and the DCIO Mwenda Meeme.

Our investigations have established that Mr Kombo is a former soldier.

Senator Loitiptip on Thursday night handed in his P3 form to detectives who are following the case.

Ms Saumu Mbuvi, In a statement filed at the Kasarani police station, said that she was in company of the Senator at Memphis Lounge when unknown men followed her to the washrooms.

The duo were later attacked outside the nightclub by a gang of six who were armed with clubs and metals.