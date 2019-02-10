Armed police officer filmed clobbering youth without provocation – VIDEO





An undated amateur video has emerged on social media showing a police officer clobbering a youth by the roadside.

According to the user who posted the short clip on Twitter, the youth is a student of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The video, according to netizens, was taken on Friday a few minutes before the students started demonstrating after one female student was stabbed to death by robbers.

The video 45-second video begins by showing two armed police officers standing outside a shop.

#StopKillingJKUATStudents they were walking innocently untill they met this officer taking his lunch there😢 #stoppolicebrutality. pic.twitter.com/U3NFQlGRnt — Jack sylvester🇰🇪 (@jack_silvesterr) February 9, 2019

KICKS AND SLAPS

Then four youths – two male and two female – come into focus but before they walk past, the officers swiftly accost them and order three of them to sit on the ground, while one of the two female youths is allowed to pass.

One of the officers then starts slapping and kicking the male youth.

After the brief confrontation the police officers let go off the three youths.

Nairobi News could however not independently verify whether or not the youths in the video are indeed students at the university.

VIOLENT PROTESTS

The Thursday night stabbing of the female student happened after she defied orders from the robbers to surrender her valuables.

The student, who was identified as Tabitha Muthoni, was walking together with a friend near Segal Hotel at 8pm when the incident happened.

She was stabbed in the neck and succumbed to her injuries at Juja Police Station.

On Friday students of university reacted to the incident by protesting on the roads leading to a deadly confrontation with the police.