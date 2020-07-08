Police dismiss reports of Kalonzo’s bodyguard being attacked and disarmed

Police have dismissed reports that an officer identified as Joel Kieti Kilonzi was attacked after dropping former Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka.

A report of the incident seen by Nairobi News was filed at Embakasi Police Station under OB number 13/06/07/2020.

STOLEN FIREARM

A section of the media had also reported on Tuesday that Mr Kilonzi was attacked and his firearm stolen while he was on his way home from a local pub.

But it has now emerged that no such an incident ever happened.

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to Karen Police Station visited Mr Musyoka’s home and found out that he had no escort known as Kilonzi.

“The team proceeded to Industrial Area Remand Prison where the said officer works and traced him through his in-charge and his statement recorded,” the report further said.

FALSE REPORT

In his statement, the officer said that he never left the prison’s compound on July 5 and that he has never been an escort to the former DP.

Speaking to Nairobi News Lang’ata police boss Gregory Mutiso dismissed the reports that the escort was attacked.

“Nothing of that sort took place,” he said.

Currently, officers who were at the station when the matter was reported are being questioned over the matter.