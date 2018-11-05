Police condemned for brutality on varsity students – VIDEO

Online fury greeted a video that captured anti-riot police ordering Maseno University students to crawl on a rough road on Sunday during riots at the institution.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino shared the video online that showed how students were ordered to crawl on all fours after being captured by the anti-riot police.

The video had a dozen students crawling as police escorted them to a waiting vehicle.

Babu condemned what he termed as police brutality against rioting university students.

The Maseno University students were protesting the detention of their colleagues who had gone to Maseno Police Station to report an attack on four colleagues by thugs on Saturday night.

BARRICADED ROAD

The learners barricaded the busy Maseno-Busia road with boulders and lit bonfires on the road, inconveniencing hundreds of road users for several hours.

Maseno University Communications Director Owen MC’Onyang’o told Nation that the students claimed that the law enforcement officers harassed them as they sought to make a police report and they were later detained after an altercation with the officers ensued.

“They went to make a report about some of their colleagues who were attacked by thugs. While at the police station, they disagreed with the officers who then detained them. The students saw the detention as another attack and started protesting,” said Mr MC’Onyang’o.

Protests at the institution saw the students clash with anti-police as they sought to restore order.