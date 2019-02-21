Police chase new angle in Mildred Odira’s death





Police officers investigating the death of Mildred Odira are looking into the possibility that she used another means of transport from Uhai Neema Hospital after the taxi driver dropped her off at the gate.

Contrary to previous reports that she did not alight from the taxi, footage extracted from cameras outside the hospital showed that she got out outside the gate before the driver went through the gate and made a U-turn.

Detectives have however not exonerated the driver, Davis Ochieng’, who is still in custody, as they are yet to receive results from the Government Chemist to ascertain whether Ms Odira was raped before she was killed.

OTHER SAMPLES

National Police Service director of communications and corporate affairs Charles Owino said other samples from her nails, which would help determine whether she had a fight and with whom, are yet to return results.

“The suspect will be arraigned tomorrow, but we are relying on the lab results which will help determine if he has a case to answer,” Mr Owino said.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle or motorcycle Ms Odira took from the hospital’s gate to Allsops, along the Thika Superhighway, where her body was found at 4am on January 29.

Ms Odira was buried at her home in Rusinga, Homa Bay County on Monday, with the family piling pressure on the homicide detectives to expedite investigations.

VISIT AT SCENE

The Nation has learnt that the DCI, the government pathologist and officers from the Kenya National Highways Authority had earlier this week visited the spot where Ms Odira’s body was found in search of clues pertaining to her death.

The body, which had a wound on the forehead, another on the cheek, a cut on her abdomen and fractured legs, was found lying near the intersection of Thika and Outer Ring roads.

The 32-year-old switchboard operator with Foresight Company, but based at the Nation Centre, left her Kariobangi South home at 4am.

Security guards at the gate helped her hail a taxi to take her to Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital.