Police canteen worker found dead in cell after being locked up for phone theft

A man who worked at the police canteen in Embu has allegedly committed suicide in a police cell after he was locked up for allegedly stealing from his colleague.

Twenty-five-year Peter Kinyua, who worked at a canteen within Itabua Police Station in Embu Town, Embu West Sub-county, allegedly hanged himself on Friday night.

According to Embu West Sub-County’s Police Commander Charles Kinyua, the suspect was arrested after the phone, which his workmate had complained of having been stolen, was recovered in his possession.

The Sub- County police Commander said that when the phone was reported missing, the canteen management conducted a search and the phone was found on him.

The suspected was arrested and locked up in a cell, awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

According to the Police Commander, 30 minutes after the lock up, a police officer from the station went into the cell to check on the suspect only to find him hanging from the window.

The suspect had allegedly hanged himself using his vest on the window of the cell where he was alone at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the body of the deceased was moved to the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary and investigation into the matter have commenced.