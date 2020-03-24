Police called in after coronavirus scare in Kasarani hospital

Police in Kasarani on Sunday were called to a local hospital after two individuals were reported to have exhibited symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

The two had travelled back into the country recently, one from Dubai and the other from the United States.

According to a police statement, officers from Kasarani Police Station were called to St Francis Hospital by the nurse on duty who informed them that she had one suspected case of a 40-year-old male who had Covid-19 symptoms and had already been isolated in the same hospital.

The said patient had travelled back from the US via the UK to Kenya on March 16, and that he lived at Sunton, Kasarani area.

The other suspected case involved a male suspect who had travelled from Dubai on the same date.

Instructed to self-quarantine

According to the nurse, the suspect was told to wait for Covid-19 team from Mbagathi Hospital but he was impatient and decided to take himself to Mbagathi.

“He was impatient and decided to visit Mbagathi Hospital accompanied by his wife,” the police statement reads in part.

A follow up by police indicated that he visited Mbagathi Hospital and was instructed to self-quarantine.

Police are yet to establish if he followed the orders and are currently trying to trace him.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed that the government will take the “severest action” against any individual who breaches guidelines given by the Ministry of Health with regard to the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic and endangers other Kenyans.

On Sunday, the government unveiled countrywide restrictions following eight new confirmed cases, saying those who fail to comply will be charged in court.

Bars will remain shut until further notice while restaurants are to remain open but only for purposes of facilitating takeaway services.