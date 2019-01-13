Police bosses at Nairobi headquarters given new roles





Top police commanders, who were recalled to police headquarters in Nairobi, have been given new roles.

Nairobi County was given to Gideon Amalla, who will also head the Central region. Before his new appointment, Mr Amalla was the Central regional commander.

Moses Ombati has been given Coast and North Eastern regions while former Rift Valley Commander Francis Munyambu will now oversee Eastern Region.

Mr Solomon Makau will now oversee operations in Boni forest, Lamu while William Siaya will be in charge of all National Police Service Training Colleges.

Former Nyanza regional commander, Leonard Katana, will be the operations coordinator in the traffic department.