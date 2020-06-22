Police boss urges the public to film and share videos of rogue cops

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in his first live Twitter chat with the public on Monday asked Kenyans to take videos of rogue police officers in a move he says will end police brutality.

The police boss was taken to task on numerous issues including corruption and police brutality within the National Police Service.

Under the hashtag #EngageTheIG, the police boss urged Kenyans not to shy away from reporting cases of police brutality, while promising prompt action where necessary.

“We encourage all citizens to keep reporting cases of police brutality. I’m aware some of these cases occur at night and others in remote parts of Kenya,” Mutyambai said.

We encourage all citizens to keep reporting cases of police brutality. I’m aware some of these cases occur at night & others in remote parts of Kenya. Forward videos to us. I depend on you to reign in on errant officers even as we embark on retraining all officers. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/7xuABgGgdy — Hillary N. Mutyambai (@IG_NPS) June 22, 2020



He also addressed the issue of traffic police officers receiving bribes, saying traffic offenders may soon be able to pay fines via M-Pesa once parliament approves drafted legislation to enable paperless payment of fines.

During the live session, the IG also revealed that police reforms are still on course. He identified operationalization of paperless payment of fines and digitization of the Occurrence Book (OB) as top priorities.

“We did a pilot project in Kasarani which was successful and now we await rolling out nationwide this coming financial year,” he said.

At the same time, Mutyambai noted that the police service is set to embark on retraining all officers to curb such incidences.

“For those who I have requested to share contacts for specific actions, kindly do so urgently so that we help address the matters raised,” he said.