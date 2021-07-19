Police boss asks parents to protect children from kidnappers

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE





Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai has cautioned parents to take care of their children as the country registers a surge in child kidnapping and killing.

He spoke in response to questions from members of the public via his weekly Twitter chat #EngageTheIG.

In a specific response to a Twitter user who had pointed to the fact that children kidnapping and killing was on the rise, the police boss confirmed security had been heightened to

While answering to a Twitter user who had pointed to the fact that children kidnapping and killing has been on the raise in Nairobi, Mutyambai stated that security has been heightened.

“Security has been heightened, parents are cautioned to take care of their children and also encouraged to educate their children on basic security measures,” he said.

Security has been heightened,parents are cautioned to take care of their children and also encouraged to educate their children on basic security measures. For any suspicious characters and activities contact police hotlines 112,911 or 999,#FichuaKwaDCI 0800722203 #EngageTheIG https://t.co/7K2upCCKCl — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) July 19, 2021

Last week, detectives arrested two serial killers who are suspected of killings minors.

Masten Wanjala Milimu confessed to the murders of 13 minors in the Nairobi Metropolitan area and western Kenya, while Evans Juma Wanjala was arrested for allegedly defiling and killing 5 girls in Uasin Gishu.

On Friday, The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund urged the government to put extra measures to protect children in the Country.

In a statement on Friday, Kenyan representative Maniza Zaman said the culprits behind the kidnappings should be held to account.

“We need to redouble our efforts to ensure that children are protected wherever they are – at home, in schools, and in public spaces,” Zaman said.

On Monday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga condemned the killings and rape of women and children in the country.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, the ODM leader called on the law enforces to ensure perpetrators of such acts face the law.