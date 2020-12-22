Police boss arrested over suspected sodomy of six teen boys





Police in Maara, Tharaka Nithi County are holding a colleague for reportedly sodomising six teens in his house.

A police report seen by the Nation indicates that on Tuesday, Sub-County Police Commander Mohamed Jarso was informed by a resident that a chief inspector in charge of Mitheru police post was housing minors whom he was suspected of sodomising.

Upon receiving the information, Mr Jarso immediately mobilised officers and went to the man’s rented house within Chogoria township.

The officers found four young boys aged between 14 and 15 and two young adults aged 18 and 19 sleeping on the floor inside the house.

Upon interrogation, the officers established that all six were from Ndunguri Primary School in Ntumu village. They were rescued and taken to safety at Chogoria Police Station.

“Upon interrogation the boys said that the officer in question had been sodomising them,” read part of the report.

The senior officer was arrested and locked up at Chogoria Police station awaiting arraignment in court upon completion of investigations.

The Nation also leant that the children’s parents have been contacted. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) thanked members of the public who provided information leading to the arrest.

“Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” DCI said on its Twitter page.