Police bar worshippers from Nairobi SDA Church as ugly wrangles persist – PHOTOS

Anti-riot police barred worshippers from entering the Nairobi Central SDA Church (Maxwell) on Saturday as the fallout among church leaders continue.

A heavy police contingent manned the gate from early morning.

The Nairobi Central Church is located opposite Nairobi Area Police Station in Milimani.

Today was to mark the start of the church’s camp meeting.

On Friday, a letter circulated showing that 15 members had been excommunicated from the church for causing chaos at previous church gatherings.

One of the key sources of the dispute is the 2015 election of heads of the Central Kenya Conference of the SDA Church, under which the Nairobi Central Church falls.

Some delegates who attended the election in Karura, the conference headquarters, felt that the process was manipulated.

The fallout from the election saw the registration of a rival section, the Nairobi Cosmopolitan Conference, as a splinter of the Central Kenya Conference.

In April, members of the Cosmopolitan Conference boycotted the Nairobi Central Church and worshipped at the Technical University of Kenya.

More to follow…