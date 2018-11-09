Police arrest woman who bragged about killing husband’s clande on Radio Jambo

Police have arrested a woman who in a call to one of the radio stations confessed to killing her husband’s lover six years ago.

The woman identified by police as Linda Namukuchu Urandu shocked Kenyans after she called in during a morning show on Radio Jambo, which is hosted by Gidi and Ghost Mulee and narrated how she killed the woman.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, the suspect was arrested in Kasarani area, Nairobi. Also in police custody is her former husband, Benson Muthine and his current wife Margaret Tata.

Urandu will be detained in police custody for 10 days for further questioning to verify her claims.

SIX YEARS

At the same time, Kinoti has appealed to any person who may have lost a female relative six years ago to report to the central police station.

In the audio recording, which circulated across social media in October, the woman is heard telling the hosts how she orchestrated her plans by using her male friend to seduce and lure the deceased, who used to live in Mombasa, to a Nairobi lodging where she strangled her to death.

“The woman who proved to be a home-wrecker gave in to my friend’s advances. I financed the man to host her on a date at a joint where I went and secretly identified her. I paid for a second date and directed him to make sure she was drunk and booked her in a River Road lodging,” said the woman.

CCTV CAMERAS

“She tried to fight me when I was strangling her, but because she was drunk and I was sober, she could hardly do anything. I killed her and put her under the bed before leaving the establishment,” she added.

She added that she had already bribed the attendants to switch off the CCTV cameras.

After she went home, she says she was uneasy because of what she had done and her husband noticed and asked her if everything was alright.

Later, her husband received a phone call from people she suspects were the police after they had found the body of the unidentified woman.

The woman said she left her husband who was arrested for the murder, since his phone contact was among those regularly contacted by the deceased.