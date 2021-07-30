Police arrest two who ‘drugged, raped’ University student





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two people for allegedly dragging and sexually assaulting a university student in Kitui.

The duo is suspected of stupefying and raping the 18-year-old first-year student at a Kitui-based university.

In a statement, the DCI said that the two suspects identified as Biron Orwa, 25 and Samwel Mulama, 22, were caught in the act, as the university student who was intoxicated lay helpless on a bed at Diani Apartments in Kitui’s Kwa Vonza market.

“An 18-year-old first-year student at a Kitui-based university was last night rescued by police officers from two men who had taken her hostage and raped her in turns,” said DCI.

Police said the victim and her boyfriend and the two suspects had been spotted at a bar in Kitui town where it is believed that the lady was stupefied before she was dragged to one of the suspect’s room.

After some rounds of alcohol, the boyfriend who was drunk at the time left for his house, leaving the victim with the two friends who sexually assaulted her.

“Detectives have established that the first-year student had walked into the bar earlier in the day accompanied by her boyfriend and the two suspects. Her boyfriend is known to the suspects. The suspects mischievously ordered for rounds after rounds of alcohol, which left the victim’s boyfriend in a complete state of helplessness,” the DCI said in the statement.

Police said they were informed that two men had been spotted dragging a young woman who could barely support herself and they swiftly responded by storming the room and busted one of the suspects cringed under the bed trembling, while the victim lay helpless on the bed.

The second suspect was arrested at the bar where he had gone to collect the victim’s shoes and part of her clothing which they had left behind after partly undressing her.

The lady was taken to Kitui General Hospital in serious condition for tests and medical attention, while the two suspects also underwent a medical examination.

The two will be arraigned in court on Friday to answer to rape charges.

DCI cautioned young ladies to be wary of the company they keep, over increasing cases of stupefying that lead to rape.