Police arrest three over blogger’s death





Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Augustus Mutuku Mwathe, a popular political blogger, strategist, and grassroots campaigner in Kibwezi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mutuku, died after being attacked by unknown assailants on February 2, 2021.

Police say Mutuku met his death after allegedly falling out with an aspiring candidate for a political seat in Kibwezi, in the forthcoming general elections.

The three suspects are Amos Kyondu, Abdullahi Wako, an AP officer attached to CIPU in Kitengela, and Abed Musembi, an employee of Kenya Power and Lighting Company, and who is also based in Kitengela.

The detectives further said these three were arrested for being persons of interest in the murder.

On the day he was attacked, DCI says Mutuku had joined three friends Charles Mulei, George Mutisya, and Abed Musembi at Club DK in Mlolongo, for drinks.

“At around 11pm, Mulei left the club, headed home.

However, he was concerned about how Mutuku would get home since he didn’t have a car but Musembi offered to drop him since they all lived in Kitengela.

The deceased then called his girlfriend and told her that it would not be long before he got home.

Mutuku did not turn up home as promised. Efforts by the girlfriend to reach him on the phone later in the night yielded no fruits.

The following morning Mutuku called his girlfriend from Shalom Hospital in Athi River where he was taken by a good Samaritan after he was attacked by unknown assailants.

“She rushed to the hospital and found her boyfriend in pain, complaining of severe abdominal pain, inflicted during the assault. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to the injuries,” DCI added.

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspects, to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack that night and their possible involvement in Mutuku’s death.