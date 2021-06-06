Police arrest three more in Sh200 million fraud case





Police have arrested three more people in connection with a Sh200 million con racket in Nairobi.

Senior Sergeant Jackson Murithi, Corporal Zachary Kimathi, and Peter Ngere are under investigation for alleged involvement in a syndicate that led to Kenyans losing millions of shillings on fake promises of being offered jobs in top government institutions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives had earlier arrested three people believed to be among the ring leaders of this crime.

These arrests come after the court allowed police to detain Senior sergeant Grace Nyamohanga alias Nasra, a senior officer at the Kenya Prisons, alongside one Sylvester Masiaga, and Michael Sasi for 14 days to allow for investigations into the multi-million crime.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Murithi collected Sh19 Million from 74 jobseekers, Corporal Kimathi collected Sh5.7 million from 20 jobless Kenyans while Ngere, who is based in Juja recruited 50 jobseekers and collected Sh16 Million, from them.

Two of the suspects Murithi and Kimathi are Prison officers believed to have been recruited by the main suspect Ms Nyamohanga.

“The three will be arraigned in court on Monday alongside Grace Nyamohanga and Masiaga Slyvester, for obtaining money by false pretenses, making documents without authority, altering false documents & conspiracy to defraud among other charges,” DCI said.

According to the DCI, the racket offered unsuspecting members of the public jobs at among other institutions, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service and the National Police Service.

Detectives say the syndicate has swindled jobseekers of more than Sh200 million in 10 months.

“The suspects have recruited jobseekers from across all levels of education and academic disciplines including graduates in mathematics, computer science and microbiology,” the DCI had earlier said.