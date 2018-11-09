Police arrest student who hid phone with answers in his private parts

A Form Four student who was sitting his exam at a school in Nairobi was on Thursday arrested after a teacher caught him with a smartphone, which had answers to the paper he was taking.

Police say the Saad Secondary School student was at the time taking his Chemistry paper two when a supervisor noticed that he was uneasy.

The center supervisor Nancy Murithi approached the desk and saw the student with a mobile phone whose number was registered under a different name. The supervisor confiscated it, handed it to the police and reported the matter to the sub county director of education.

According to the police, the student, identified as 22-year-old Abshir Mohamed, was arrested and booked at Pangani Police Station.

SIM CARD

Upon inspection of the mobile phone, police found out that the SIM card was registered under one Abshir Abdi Amin.

The phone had the current examinations materials, English paper three, and Chemistry paper two, both questions and answers.

Police also found out that there was a WhatsApp group that had 70 other participants.

The student, who had sneaked the mobile phone into the exam room concealed in his private parts, was arrested and will be arraigned in court on Friday.

His arrest comes after police revealed that a former MCA, alongside head of an NGO, colluded with teachers and students to get test materials in advance, either for filling up answers or for photocopying so that students could have time to ‘revise’.