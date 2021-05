Police arrest six suspected gangsters

Police in Nairobi have arrested six armed and dangerous gangsters who have been violently attacking and robbing motorists of their valuables along the Southern bypass.

In a tweet, DCI says the arrests followed a report made by a motorist who was attacked and violently robbed of his valuables.

The victim, Tom Onyango, had stopped along the way to let his son answer the call of nature.

“Tom Onyango and his three-year-old son were driving from Nakuru to Nairobi when they were accosted by the thugs a few meters past the virtual weighbridge,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

Immediately Onyango made his report at Langata Police Station, a contingent of officers drawn from general duty, DCI, and a tracker dog from the canine unit were deployed to flush out the suspects, who had taken cover in the nearby forest.

When the officers finally emerged from the forest, they had six suspects in their custody, three of whom were positively identified by Onyango as those who had attacked them.

“When the officers finally emerged from the forest, they had six suspects in their custody, three of whom were positively identified by the badly shaken victim and his son, as those who had attacked them,” Kinoti said.

DCI is also appealing to motorists who have previously been attacked along the busy highway to report to Langata Police Station and assist in identifying the suspects within the next seven days.