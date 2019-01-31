Police arrest occupants of suspicious car with sticker resembling that used by Dusit attackers

The car suspected to have been used by terror attack suspects to access Dusit D2 Hotel in Nairobi . PHOTO | COURTESY

A car that had a sticker similar to the one that was used to ferry militants who attacked the Dusit D2 hotel has caused panic in Nyeri town.

The Thursday afternoon incident saw members of the public raise alarm prompting police officers to act swiftly and arrest the occupants of the suspicious vehicle.

A sticker with an image of a skull was discovered on the rear bumper of the car that was impounded after the attack at Dusit D2 on Riverside Drive.

But in the Nyeri case, the sticker was larger and beneath it was the message “Dead men tell no tales.”

“A motor vehicle…was spotted at Nyeri Posta at around 14:00 hours. It had three occupants of Somali origin who were believed to be armed and preparing to commit a felony,” read a statement by the area Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The debate on the incident raged on for hours on social media, even as Nyeri town MP Ngujiri Wambugu assured local residents all was well.

“Car (owner) takes himself to Kayole Police Station. Confirms he was in Nyeri onwards to Narumoro. Being dealt (with) and so far there’s now no cause for alarm,” the MP posted on Facebook.

“I would like to congratulate and thank all those who raised concern and shared this clip to have it acted on. This is essentially what ‘security-begins-with-me’ means,” he added.