Police arrest man who injured neighbour in macabre arrow attack





Police in Eldama Ravine are holding a man who is suspected to have attacked a local resident with an arrow that pierced through his head.

Mr Elvis Kipkemoi Cheserem, 25, is suspected to have shot Mr James Kiplagat Rutto with an arrow.

The victim is admitted at the Eldama Ravine hospital.

Mr Rutto told police that he was on his way from Ravine town when he was shot by the arrow.

A police report filed at the Eldama Ravine Police station, under OB number 41/27/5/19, reveals that the suspect was arrested by members of the public and handed over to the police.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.