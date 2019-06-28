Police arrest man, 52, who forced 10-year-old boy to do fellatio on him





Police in Makueni County are holding a 52-year-old man who is suspected of forcing a minor to perform fellatio on him.

Mr Alex Mutua Kimuyu, is said to have lured the 10-year-old boy into a lodging within Itangine market where he forced him to do the indecent act.

In a police report filed at Makueni police station, the minor’s mother received a call on Thursday from the school where the minor studies and informed her that her son was unwell.

“She immediately went to the school, picked the minor and took him to Makueni General Hospital for checkup. It is while being examined by the medics that the minor revealed what happened,” read part of the report.

The minor is said to have shown signs of nausea and vomiting while at school.

Mr Kimuyu was spotted by the child’s mother who asked the police to arrest him. He is expected to be arraigned in court once the investigations are complete.