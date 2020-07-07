Police arrest gang that raped woman in front of her husband and children

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested four suspects in connection to a shocking incident were a woman was gang-raped in front of her family in Rumwe village in Njoro, Nakuru County

Police said the four were arrested in their hideout after a tip-off through the Nyumba Kumi initiative.

TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Detectives pounced and arrested 26-year-old William Kihara Ndegwa, David Ng’ang’a Ngure, 22, Eliud Njoroge, 36yrs and 36-year-old Geoffrey Mwangi within the village.

“Four of the five robbery with violence suspects who on the night of July 3, robbed a family of cash and household items and in the process raped the woman of the house in turns after assaulting her husband at were arrested today,” a statement from DCI reads in part.

“They are all in lawful custody pending arraignment as manhunt for the fifth suspect continues,” the police said.

HEINOUS ACT

According to the police, the gang tied the woman’s husband after assaulting him, then forced their children to watch the heinous act as two of them repeatedly raped their mother, before slaughtering a chicken, cooking it and eating it right in the same house.

Police added that the gang, armed with crude weapons, broke into the victims’ house in the middle of the night, ransacked it and stole cash Sh34,000, a D-light solar panel, gas cooker, a mountain bike, mobile phones among other electronics.

One of the suspect, Kihara, was rescued by police after he was caught by members of the public and subjected to mob injustice. He was later taken to hospital by the police.