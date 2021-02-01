Police arrest ‘fake news’ suspect





Police have arrested a Kisumu-based blogger accused of posting fake news.

The suspect, namely Collins Otieno Ochieng, is said to have alleged on social media that the head boy at Ngere High School had been killed by his fellow students.

He was arrested during a joint police operation from Reru and Kombewa police stations in Seme.

The fake news went viral after many people shared the information on social media.

Ochieng was arrested at his house after being tracked by DCI officers and is currently being held at Kombewa police station.

He will be arraigned in court to face charges related to misusing social media to disseminate falsehoods.

Seme Sub County OCPD Hellen Rotich rubbished the news and said no one had been killed.

Later a video clip of the head boy leading a Mass at their Chapel during the Sunday service at the school emerged showing that he was healthy.