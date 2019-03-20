Police arrest flashy city businessman for flashing gun at Kileleshwa guard – VIDEO





Police have arrested a suspect caught on tape brandishing a pistol at a security guard in Kileleshwa during a row over a parking spot.

The suspect, initially thought to be a foreigner, has since been identified as flashy Nairobi businessman Kevin Obia alias Kevin Kleigh, alias The Don.

Mr Obia was part of a group of visitors at an apartment block in Kileleshwa on Saturday when the confrontation occurred.

Police said they were are finalising investigations and will charge him in court.

Mr Obia’s gun has been confiscated and police are trying to establish whether the firearm certificate he presented is genuine.

He has been released on police bond. Police say he will be charged by Thursday after they conclude their investigations.

Obia is well known in Nairobi’s high-end entertainment circles and is often described as a “flamboyant businessman” in media reports.

He is already facing charges of pretending that he could sell 7kg of gold to Mr Christian Gallati, an Austrian national for which he obtained the Sh13.7 million during a meeting at a hotel in Nairobi city centre.