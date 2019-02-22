Police arrest ‘anti-drug abuse campaigner’ in Westlands with 5kg of heroin

Mr Joseph Njau Ngendo who had concealed his drugs haul in pawpaws. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Detectives on Friday arrested a man, who has been posing as an anti-drugs abuse campaigner, in Westlands in possession of 5kg of heroin worth Sh15 million.

Mr Joseph Njau Ngendo was arrested while he was on his way back to Nairobi from Kampala, Uganda where he allegedly bought the drugs and hid them inside pawpaw fruits.

The police, in a statement, said that Mr Njau left Nairobi on Wednesday night and travelled in a MASH bus to the neighbouring country.

He then bought the drugs from a Nigerian who is based in Kampala.

In January the police said that he made two similar trips and trafficked the drugs into the country through the Malaba border.

“He does this to evade detection and it is believed that he hammered a deal with the Nigerian trafficker during the two times that he visited Kampala,” the police said in a statement.

But to his friends, Njau passes himself off as a man opposed to drugs abuse.

“Its (sp) classic for drug dealers to mask their drug dealing activities in legitimate business and charity work. When not dealing drugs Njau Ngendo works part time as an anti-drug abuse campaigner. He regularly visit schools and social gatherings to give talks against drug abuse,” the statement further read.

On his Twitter account @josephngendo82, he has written the message: “Always frontline in campaigning for alcohol and drug free Kenya, transforming the lives of our young youths that’s my goal.”

He will be arraigned before JKIA law courts on Monday 25th February 2019 where he is expected to be charged with possession and trafficking in narcotic drugs.