Police arrest 26 people who watched as man hacked ‘chicken thief’ to death

Twenty six people who were filmed watching as a man hacked to death a suspected chicken thief in Shinyalu, Kakamega county, have been arrested.

Mr Francis Muse Liseche, alias Moi, alias President, was caught on tape as he used a panga to cut the suspected thief into pieces as a crowd watched.

He was arrested on Sunday afternoon by a team of detectives dispatched from DCI headquarters.

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced on Monday that a total of 26 suspects have been arrested for various acts of commission, omission and collusion.

MOB JUSTICE

Dr Matiang’i said police have established that the incident was falsely reported to police as a case of mob injustice.

Those arrested include the acting chief of the area, the owner of the crude weapon used in the murder as well as individuals who stood by and watched the act unfold without taking any action.

The area chief was in close proximity of the scene of crime and failed to take administrative action.

Seven suspects have already appeared before Kakamega High Court.

FORENSIC ANALYSIS

The victim of the incident has not been identified and his fingerprints have been taken for forensic analysis and identification.

“As such, I am informed and in concurrence with the IG’s directive, to have the operation to flush out criminals continue, until all those responsible for conducting, aiding or abetting these reprehensible acts face the full force of the law,” said the CS.

“It will no longer be business as usual in Khayega,” he added.