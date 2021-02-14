Police arrest 14 at bhang plantation

Share this via PWA

High consumption of bhang also causes erectile dysfunction..PHOTO | FILE

Detectives in Naivasha on Thursday arrested 14 people who were found weeding a field of bhang.

The banned drug was valued at Sh27 million.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted by a multi-agency team comprising Anti-Narcotics detectives and police officers.

Police acting on a tip-off from members of the public pounced on the suspects weeding the more than one-acre field of bhang at Kedong ranch.

Detectives have launched an investigation on how the suspects managed to plant a whole acre of bhang.

The 14 are in police custody and will be arraigned once investigations are completed.

Last September police in Thika arrested three men at a construction site in Ngoingwa Estate.

The three are reported to have been growing bhang, ostensibly for personal and commercial use.

The cannabis plants were planted in crates, a nursery, and several other containers.