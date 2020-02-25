Please deport us, Chinese citizens in assault case plead with court

Four Chinese nationals who were arrested after one of them was captured on video caning a Kenyan at Chez Wou restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, have petitioned a Nairobi court to be deported back to their home country.

On Tuesday, through their lawyer Abdulhakim Abdullahi, the four told High Court Judge Luka Kimaru that they have suffered and are ready to go back to China as earlier ordered by the State.

Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling will, however, have to wait longer as the prosecution sought time to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last week, the High Court suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s order to deport them.

On Tuesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti opposed their application at the trial court where they wanted the court to reduce their 15-day detention.

Hailan was captured assaulting the Kenyan employee while Yueping and Qiang had expired visas when they were arrested by detectives from Kilimani police station.

A fourth suspect, Ling, a cashier, was arrested for holding a visitor’s Visa but was working in the Chinese restaurant in Kenya.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng condemned the actions by the suspects, saying all their citizens must abide by the Kenyan laws.

The case was set to be mentioned on March 4.

The arrest of the four followed a video that made rounds on social media showing the chef caning his Kenyan colleague for allegedly reporting to work late.