Places of worship get government’s nod for phased reopening

Places of worship in Kenya will commence phased reopening, however, this will be done under strict conformity with guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith Council.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, while addressing the nation on the way forward on the fight against Covid-19, said that only 100 participants or worshippers would be allowed per worship session which should not last more than an hour.

GUIDELINES

“Places of worship will commence phased reopening for congregational worship and public worship in strict conformity with all applicable guidelines and protocols,” President Kenyatta said.

“Including self-regulating guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith council. Only a maximum of 100 participants will be allowed at each worship ceremony and not be more than one hour,” he added.

President Kenyatta said that persons under 13 years or above 58 years will not be allowed to be among the congregants.

SUSPENDED

In addition to this, he said that Sunday school and Madrassa shall remain suspended until further notice.

The government in April suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and all events that are of a huge public nature after the first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed.

As a result most worship places having conducting their services through the broadcast media or online.