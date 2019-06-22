Pilot jolts village by walking out of plane crash scene – PHOTOS

Share this via PWA

The Cessna plane that crash-landed at Molemu village in Kwale County on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | FADHILI FREDRICK

A small Cessna plane crash-landed at Molemu village in Kwale County on Saturday after developing mechanical problems.

A South African pilot had been flying the 5Y-WCA aircraft from Chyulu Hills to Diani Airport when the incident occurred at about noon.

He left Chyulu Hills alone at about 10am, said Matuga Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Keter.

Mr Keter said the pilot “managed to land safely and was able to walk steadily” but that he suffered minor injuries.

The DCC said the exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

He said KAA officials, the fire brigade and police responded to the incident that took place about five kilometers from Ukunda town.