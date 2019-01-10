Pilot charged with defiling step-daughter in South C, wife denies





A pilot accused of defiling his eight year old step-daughter has been denied cash bail.

The man, arraigned before senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, will remain in custody until the victim testifies in the case.

“You will remain in custody until January 17, 2019 when the complainant who is a minor testifies,” Mr Cheruiyot ruled.

The pilot denied the charge of defilement.

The charge sheet read that he defiled the girl on September 30,2018 at South C in Nairobi County.

The DPP filed the charges upon conclusion of investigations that were undertaken by the Child Protection Unit at the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Investigations were led by Inspector Everlyne Mboya who had filed a detailed narration of the event through her sworn affidavit.

Insppector Mboya pleaded with the magistrate to deny the suspect bond saying he would interfere with the case.

SIBLINGS IN AMERICA

The court heard that the accused is a flight risk since his mother and other siblings are United States of America citizens.

It was submitted that by virtue of his profession, the investigators believe he has built strong social ties across the globe hence more reasons why he is a flight risk.

The prosecution alleges victim suffered injuries including some fractures and was admitted at Nairobi Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.

Inspector Mboya said despite the doctors revelations the mother of the victim has allegedly refused to accept that the victim was defiled.

“It has taken three months of counseling to get the child to disclose the perpetrator,” reads the affidavit.

The court heard that the release of the accused on bail will jeopardize the hearing of the case and the ends of justice will be defeated.

During investigations, the victim revealed that the step-father is a violent man who beats her and her mother and that she is very scared of him.

Police submitted to the court that the accused and the victim live in the same house and if released, continued interaction will cause fear in the child of testifying against him.