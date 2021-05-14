Petrol prices increase by Sh3





Motorists are set to pay more for Petrol beginning midnight following adjustment by Sh3.56 per litre.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in a statement on Thursday also noted that the prices of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged.

The average landed cost of importing a cubic metre of Super Petrol decreased by 0.57% from $491.50 in March 2021 to $488.69 in April 2021.

Landed costs for Diesel decreased by 1.03% from $444.17 per cubic metre to $439.60, while Kerosene increased by 2.01% from $421.90 per cubic meter to $430.40.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate appreciated by 1.63 per cent from Sh109.63 per dollar in March 2021 to Sh107.84 per dollar in April 2021,” read part of the statement from EPRA.

Following the announcement, Super Petrol will retail at Sh126.37, diesel at Sh107.66, and Kerosene at Sh97.85 per litre in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh123.95, Sh105.27, and Sh95.46 per litre respectively.

While in Kisumu Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh126.90, Sh108.46, and Sh98.68 respectively.