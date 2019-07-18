Peter Kenneth’s mum passes on at city hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders have mourned Ms Rahab Wambui Muhuni, the mother one-time presidential candidate Peter Kenneth who has died in Nairobi.

Ms Muhuni, 86, died on Thursday morning at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi where she has been receiving treatment since December last year.

According to Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, a close confidant of Mr Kenneth’s family, Ms Muhuni died after a long illness.

“We lost her today morning (Thursday) after a long illness. She has fought a long battle but she has gone to be with the Lord,” Mr Ngugi told the Nation.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta prayed for God’s comfort and providence to her family.

“It is with profound sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of Mama Rahab Wambui Muhuni. Condolences to my friend Peter Kenneth and the entire family. I pray for God’s comfort and providence in this difficult period of mourning,” the President said through the State House Twitter handle.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also sent his condolence message to Mr Kenneth and his family following the demise of his mother.

“My condolence goes to Peter Kenneth following the passing on of his mother Rahab Wambui Muhuni. May God grant him and the entire family strength and fortitude at this trying moment and may her soul rest in eternal peace,’ Mr Odinga wrote on his Twitter handle.