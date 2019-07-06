‘Personal reasons’: Jacque Maribe resigns from Citizen TV

Television news anchor Jacque Maribe has quit Citizen TV.

A source close to Ms Maribe told Nairobi News that she handed in her resignation this week citing ‘personal reasons’.

Maribe and her her fiancé Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu are the main suspects in the murder of business woman Monica Kimani.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million

Maribe was moved from her position as a news anchor to an editor after Justice James Wakiaga barred her from reading news or interviewing anybody regarding the murder case during the trial period.

It is believed that her exit from Citizen TV has been influenced by the murder charge against her and her bold public appearances in court to support Secretary of Digital Media at State House Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi is in police custody over links to a fake letter on a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Maribe started her journalism career at K24 TV in 2009 after graduating from the University of Nairobi.

She later worked as a political affairs reporter at Kiss TV from 2011 to 2012.

She moved to Citizen TV in 2012 under the same title.