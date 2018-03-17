The debris at the collapsed building in Ruai. PHOTO | COURTESY

Rescue operations are currently underway at a building that collapsed Saturday morning in Ruai estate near the Eastern bypass.

One person has been rescued from the collapsed building while an unknown number of people are feared to be trapped inside the building.

This comes barely 48 hours after a five storey building under construction in Juja, Nairobi collapsed.

On March 15, City Hall and police warned residents – particularly in the informal settlements – to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.

The increasing number of collapsing building has been blamed on the ongoing heavy rains even as construction standards continue to be questioned.