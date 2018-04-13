Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during his two-day benchmarking tour in Kakamega county. PHOTO | COURTESY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has become a laughing stock after his presidential stunt in Kakamega was deemed to have boomeranged.

The governor was photographed atop a mini podium which was unfinished.

The structure is partly covered in a green carpet with the front side left showing wood.

The image was shared on Facebook by Dr Mutua, attracting ridicule from his followers.

Frank Sage said: “This is idleness and vainglory. Our governors tend to imagine inspecting a guard of poor villagers adds confers them a lot of bonga points. Pity.”

‘DRUNK WITH POWER’

Kimaku Jnr added: “Madness. Drunk with power. Kanju guard of honor.”

Tosh Nkari advised: “These stunts should be left to the President of Kenya. He alone is the Commender in Chief of the defence forces and should be honoured by the military and security forces. That’s my take. Otherwise it’s like we are having mini governments.”

Elijah Katee wondered: “Mr. Mutua you are a governor of machakos county not the president of the republic of Kenya, what kind of cinemas are you showing us?”

Dr Mutua is in Kakamega on a two-day benchmarking tour of the County. He has been hosted by area governor Wycliffe Oparanya.