Patient goes missing from KNH





A 53-year-old patient went missing at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Monday, the hospital has said.

The patient was taken to the hospital by his family on July 20, 2020, and upon review by the emergency care team, was recommended for admission.

“We regret to report an incident that occurred on July 20, at our main facility where a patient was noted missing during the process of his admission. His family had to leave him under our care to be home before the curfew currently instituted by the government,” said KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri.

On Wednesday evening, the hospital said that the patient had been spotted in Karen.

“We have received information that the missing person has been spotted along Karen C area. A team has been dispatched to find him and bring him back to KNH to get the care he needs. Thank you all for the support,” KNH said.

Preliminary investigations established the patient left the Accident and Emergency area pending his transfer to the ward.

“Upon realising that the patient was not in the hospital we immediately contacted his next of kin to inform them of the occurrence, ” Dr Kamuri said.

He said investigations are ongoing to establish the whereabouts of the patient and upon establishment of the facts, the KNH management will take appropriate action.

“Our priority now is to find the patient and connect him with his family and provide appropriate healthcare, we remain committed to being a world-class patient-centred specialised care hospital,” the KNH boss added.