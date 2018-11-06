Pastor speaks out on why he refused to wed Nakuru couple- VIDEO

Apostle Jesse Karanja of Mizpah House of Prayer has defended his refusal to officiate a wedding between two members of his church.





Apostle Jesse Karanja of Mizpah House of Prayer in Bahati, Nakuru county, has defended his refusal to officiate a wedding between two members of his church over the weekend.

In an interview with NTV, the preacher said the couple failed to meet standards of the church that included failure to produce medical test results.

The couple, Joyce Waithera and Paul Waithaka, had been given till Friday, a day before the weeding, to submit the test results.

Mr Karanja said the couple had also failed to attend premarital counselling that was necessary to determine if they are good Christians.

EXCOMMUNICATE MEMBERS

The preacher was adamant that he will not bend the rules and warned errant members of his church that he will exercise his “mandate from heaven” to excommunicate them.

“Basic principle standards of our Christian Pentecostal ministry were not met. If I tell the people you must go through our program of premarital counselling before you get married, If you do not go through it, because that is the only way I can know whether our responsibility to make you a good Christian and lead a happy marriage has been met.”

He added: “If I tell you, you are sidestepping the line of normal Christian life, if you don’t do, it I have a legal authority from heaven to excommunicate you. We had given the couple up to Friday to fulfill some standards and requirements of this ministry because we proclaim living a life of purity.”