Pastor Ng’ang’a loses his cool at the pulpit, calls his bishops ‘taka taka’ and stupid – VIDEO





Controversial televangelist James Maina Ng’ang’a recently went berserk and unloaded expletives on his bishops in front of his sunned congregation.

In a 6-minute video clip, the Neno Evangelism Centre preacher unleashed one insult after another, accusing some bishops of disrespecting his wife.

He starts by telling them to respect his wife or he will kick them out.

“If you are not going to respect my wife I will kick you out of my Ministry it doesn’t matter who you are. This time I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my Church and go start your own wajinga hawa,” he says.

It is not clear when the video was taken although it was shot after his many controversies, going by his statements.

He continues to tell them that they found him there when they came with their wives who had matuta (unkempt hair).

“You have become rich in my Church; stupid, arrogant, useless people, taka taka, rubbish. There is nothing you can tell me.”

He claims that, that is the reason the media has been fighting him instead of them.

BRING NENO DOWN

“They want to bring Neno down because I’m the founder.”

He pauses and asks them if they think they “you can circumcise me”?

“I want full respect, when I cough you answer, just the same way you did when you came here with torn clothes, and you’re rich because of me.”

Ng’ang’a is no stranger to controversy and recently he was charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.

In the video that was widely shared on social media, Ng’ang’a warned Kaikai to steer clear of church matters and focus on journalism.

“Mbinguni hatuendi na kisomo…kusema mtatengeneza katiba ya kufungia wahubiri ambao hawajui kusoma ni makosa. This is Kenya not Rwanda,” he added.

Ng’ang’a appeared before Resident Magistrate Justus Kituku at the Kiambu Law Courts and according to the charge sheet, the pastor was also accused of referring to himself as the Chief General Commander using words that ‘indicated or implied that it was or might be desirable to bring death or physical injury to the Citizen TV journalist.’

In April, he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.