Pastor Ng’ang’a charged with Sh3.6 million fraud





A bid by controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a to lock the media from his Sh3.6million fraud case has been rejected by a magistrate.

In a brief ruling, Milimani senior principal magistrate David Ndungi argued that the case against the pastor is of great public interest.

“The case against Pastor Ng’ang’a falls in the category of public trial under Article 50 of the Constitution which entitles the public to be informed about court proceedings,” explained Ndungu

He added that the case against the evangelist is of great public interest and everyone is entitled to know its outcome.

The magistrate said the pastor has not tendered any evidence of erroneous or misreporting of the case by the media.

The court said with no tangible testimony that the media has slanted the accused to bar them from the proceedings “is tantamount to denying the public information.”

“I have noted this case has attracted a large number of media people and they are entitled to informing the public of the proceedings,” he further ruled.

Ng’ang’a has denied on April 6 2019 with intend to defraud obtained through pretences Sh3.6million alleging he was in a position to rent a house at the upmarket Karen estate Nairobi.

He has denied the charge and has been freed on bond.

Ndungi adjourned the case to July 7, 2021 to enable the investigating officer to record a further statement from a witness.

The court said adjourning the case won’t cause prejudice to either party saying “it was the first adjournment request by the prosecution.”