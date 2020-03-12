Passenger mysteriously dies on JKIA-bound flight

Police are investigating the cause of the death of a Kenyan man who died aboard a Qatar Airways flight on Thursday.

Kenya Airports Police Unit Commandant Titus Karuri said that the passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday morning.

“The passenger was travelling to Nairobi from Doha when he fell short of breath, started gasping for air and died,” said Mr Karuri.

The commandant said investigations into the cause of the passenger’s death have since been launched.

The deceased’s body was taken to the City Mortuary.