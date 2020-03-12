Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Passenger mysteriously dies on JKIA-bound flight

By Mary Wambui March 12th, 2020 1 min read

Police are investigating the cause of the death of a Kenyan man who died aboard a Qatar Airways flight on Thursday.

Kenya Airports Police Unit Commandant Titus Karuri said that the passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday morning.

Related Stories

“The passenger was travelling to Nairobi from Doha when he fell short of breath, started gasping for air and died,” said Mr Karuri.

The commandant said investigations into the cause of the passenger’s death have since been launched.

The deceased’s body was taken to the City Mortuary.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Tuju: My lungs collapsed after accident