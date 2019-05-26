Passaris takes Team Embrace campaign to Baringo County

Share this via PWA





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Sunday led more than 25 women legislators under Team Embrace campaign to Baringo County.

The team will be hosted by area Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, a Kanu legislator.

Team Embrace Kenya, is women’s movement that advocates for a just, fair, secure and prosperous Kenya.

The movement, whose members are drawn from different political parties, supports the Building Bridges Initiative which resulted from the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

TEAM MEMBERS

Also in the team to Baringo are Homa Bay Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga, Mishi Mboko (Likoni MP), Sabina Chege (Murang’a Woman Rep), Dennitah Ghati (Nominated Woman Rep) and Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake.

The group was also joined by former Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi, former Senator Zipporah Kittony and former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi among others.

The legislators attended a church service on the invitation of Cheruiyot to address the rising cases of femicide in the country.

They are expected to move across the county to spread the message.