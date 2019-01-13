Recuperating Passaris narrates successful surgery to remove goiter – VIDEO





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is recuperating after undergoing a successful surgery at Nairobi Hospital to remove her thyroids.

Passaris has shared her experience on social media following a thyroidectomy surgery to remove goiter, which she says she has had it for the last 10 years.

A thyroidectomy is an operation that involves the surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland.

The woman rep was admitted at Nairobi Hospital on January 9 where she had her two thyroid glands successfully removed the following day.

In a series of videos posted on Twitter, before and after the surgery, Passaris narrated how her condition had manifested itself on her health.

SURGERY

“I’ve had this goiter and it has been growing over the last 10 years. Now it has become more recognizable, I choke at night sometimes, and I find it hard to maintain my steady breath,” she narrates in a video recorded before the surgery.

She further explained why she chose to have the surgery done in Kenya.

#PreSurgery Five days ago, I was admitted at The Nairobi Hospital to have a Thyroidectomy, and recorded this message explaining why I went against the grain by having the surgery done locally. #IodineDeficiency #SaltMatters #PublicHealth #OptimumNutrition #IfikieKEBS pic.twitter.com/vDPOUKXNoK — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 13, 2019

“Everybody in my family, all my friend were telling me ‘Oh Esther, you need to go to the UK or India to have this done’. But I thought to myself let me consult. So I met a surgeon who told me he operates 50 or so cases every year,” she narrated.

The operation to remove her right and left thyroid was successfully done on January 10 and, she will now be thyroxine medication for the rest of her life to do the work that the thyroid does.

#PostSurgery I kept details of my Thyroidectomy low key until I knew I was out of danger. I thank God for faith that reassured me that my work is not yet complete. I remain eager to learn and serve Him with humility.#GodisLove #IodineDeficiency #SaltMatters #OptimumNutrition pic.twitter.com/b2CLcqaiLw — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 13, 2019

TEST SALT

Passaris said she kept details of her thyroidectomy under wraps until she knew she was out of danger.

“I thank God for faith that reassured me that my work is not yet complete. I remain eager to learn and serve Him with humility,” she said.

At the same time Passaris has challenged the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to test salt in the market and ensure it has enough iodine.

“If our salt had enough iodine we would reduce the number of goiter cases. Kebs has to test all the salt and confirm that levels of iodine are the required ones. There is a need to balance it out,” she said.