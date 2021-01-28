Passaris: Sonko has himself to blame for his tribulations

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris. PHOTOS | JEFF ANGOTE and KANYIRI WAHITO

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has spoken out for the first time on the tribulations of former Governor Mike Sonko.

Passaris, who shared a love-hate relationship with Sonko, argued that Sonko has himself to blame for his impeachment for failing to give Nairobians the kind of leadership they deserved.

Instead of focusing on service delivery, she said the former county boss was obsessed with alleged City Hall cartels, which derailed him from focusing on the job he was elected to do.

“County iko na kazi mingi kufanya, so vile mimi naona ukiingia uanza kufocus on cartels, cartels wako hapo na wamekuwa hapo kwanzia mwanzo. Na nafikiri hii plan ya NMS na president Uhuru Kenyatta ni kwa sababu alichoka kusikia cartels na kazi haifanyiki. Sasa tumeona NMS inafanya kazi. Na kama hiyo ndio inatakikana kupatia watu services tuendelee hivyo,” she said.

In addition, she says, Sonko also focused more on his own personal initiatives like the Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) which was often seen on social media distributing food and non-food items.

“Hata kama Sonko ako na roho nzuri ya kupatia watu usaidizi, ile kazi alipewa ya kugovern Nairobi haikuwa about Sonko Rescue Team, SRT ni charity yake. Lakini sasa tunaona more of SRT hatuoni upande wa governance,” explained Ms Passaris.