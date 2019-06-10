Passaris now vows to put Sonko in his place – VIDEO

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has said she will no longer take any more of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s attacks on her.

Passaris made the remarks on Monday morning shortly after arriving in Nairobi from Canada.

This was Passaris’ first formal response in the raging storm between her and Sonko that was sparked off by a public fallout on Madaraka Day, an incident that was captured live on TV.

PHONE RECORDS

Sonko has since gone on to unleash records on phone conversations between them. Last Wednesday, he made more disparaging claims about Passaris in a live TV interview.

But in her response at the JKIA in Nairobi, Passaris said she will visit the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC), the office of National Cohesion and the National Commission for Women(NCW) so that the matter can be looked into.

WOMEN’S RIGHTS

“I cannot defend the rights of other women if I cannot defend myself. This time I’m not letting it go, I will use every single rule and law to ensure that this is the last time that somebody uses falsehood to bring down a woman leader,” Passaris said.

However, she said she had chosen to act with integrity all along as Sonko made his remarks.

“I have chosen to act with integrity and follow and respect the Constitution. I will not go down that route,” she said.